To mark Modi's birthday, exhibition at BJP headquarters on his achievements as PM

An exhibition on Narendra Modi's achievements as prime minister opened at the BJP headquarters here on Saturday, showcasing key decisions taken by his dispensation -- from abrogation of Article 370 provisions to making a law against 'triple talaq'. Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah inaugurated the exhibition being held under party's "seva saptah" (service week) programme as part of the prime minister's birthday celebrations.

A photo of the prime minister hugging ISRO chief K Sivan after a last-minute setback that led to the loss of lander Vikram, was also put on display for visitors. Among the Modi government's works that have been showcased at the exhibition are zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Balakot airstrike, steps to "boost" country's economy, Ayushman Bharat, constructions of National War Memorial and National Police Memorial and Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Beside, the prime minister's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Awas Yojana, focus on North-East region, One Rank One Pension (OROP), government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, law against 'triple talaq' also found space at the exhibition. Modi's early life, including selling tea, was also put on display through illustrations.

During the inauguration ceremony, BJP working president J P Nadda and other senior leaders were present.

