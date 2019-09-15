BJP coins new slogan to promote 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

The BJP on Sunday said it has coined a new slogan 'Sabse bada dhan - beti, jal aur van' in order to promote the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in a week-long program on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. 'Sabse bada dhan - beti, jal aur van' rouhgly translates to "Girl child, water and forest are the biggest assets".

Party workers will celebrate the birth of a girl child by distributing sweets in the locality, planting a sapling and carrying out welfare activities, especially among the poor, national convenor of the BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' wing Rajendra Phadke said here. The saffron party has announced that it will observe a 'Seva Saptah' (week of service) from September 14 to 20 to mark the prime minister's birthday on September 17.

"To dissuade people from carrying out the sex determination test of the foetus and protect the girl child, we have coined a new slogan: Sabse bada dhan - beti, jal aur van," Phadke told a press conference. The entire 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' team will participate in the week-long program in all the districts and blocks of the country, the BJP leader said.

"Our team will distribute sweets on the birth of a girl child, plant a sapling and launch an awareness drive on water conservation," he said. The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' program has helped in improving the sex-ratio in the country in past five years especially in states such as Haryana, Rajasthan and a few districts of Bihar, he claimed.

Now the sex-ratio in these states, which were between 850 to 900 per 1000 males, have reached 918 or 919 per 1000 males, he asserted. Phadke said 161 districts of the country had sex-ratio below the national average of 1000:929, but now the ratio in these districts have also improved.

The party will also distribute pens and food in Dalit areas, hold pujas, and organize campaigns on eliminating single-use plastic products from October 2, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)