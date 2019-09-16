UK PM Johnson booed by protesters in Luxembourg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed on Monday by protesters after talks with his counterpart in Luxembourg, putting off a briefing with reporters due to the protests.

"Shame on you" protesters screamed at Johnson as he left talks with Luxembourg's prime minister, Xavier Bettel. Bettel spoke to reporters beside an empty podium intended for Johnson.

Also Read: I don't want an election, says Boris Johnson in latest Brexit warning

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)