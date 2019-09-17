Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar on his 69th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar on the occasion of his 69th birthday. Earlier in the day, Modi, who arrived in Gujarat late on Monday, inaugurated the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, celebrating the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar dam.

After that event, Modi reached his mother's residence and had food with her. TV visuals showed the PM paying obeisance with folded hands to his mother, who was seen blessing her now world- famous son.

Modi was to meet his mother early on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule..

