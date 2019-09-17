International Development News
Development News Edition
Kuwait foreign minister calls on armed forces to be on high alert -KUNA

Reuters Kuwait City
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:57 IST
Image Credit: Reuters

Kuwait's foreign minister called on the country's armed forces to be on high alert and prepared to confront any incident that may destabilize the country's security, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Kuwait stands behind Saudi Arabia following Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil facilities, the foreign minister added.

COUNTRY : Kuwait
