Kuwait foreign minister calls on armed forces to be on high alert -KUNA

Kuwait's foreign minister called on the country's armed forces to be on high alert and prepared to confront any incident that may destabilize the country's security, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Kuwait stands behind Saudi Arabia following Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil facilities, the foreign minister added.

