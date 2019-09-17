United Left wins all 4 central panel posts in JNU Students' Union polls

The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all the four central panel posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced on Tuesday. The grouping's presidential candidate Aishe Ghosh defeated Manish Jangid of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by bagging 2,313 votes. Jangid got 1,128 votes.

Saket Moon was elected JNUSU vice president and bagged 3,365 votes. Moon defeated ABVP's Shruti Agnihotri, who got 1,335 votes. Satish Chandra Yadav was elected general secretary. He polled 2,518 votes to defeat Sabareesh PA, who got 1355 votes.

Md Danish was elected joint secretary with 3,295 votes and he defeated Sumanta Kumar Sahu. The results were announced after the Delhi High Court directed the election committee to do so. The court had restricted the varsity from notifying the results.

The voter turnout JNUSU election held on Friday was 67.9 per cent, believed to be the highest in seven years. Over 5,700 students cast their votes.

