Assam guv, CM, health minister wish PM on his 69th birthday

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and state health minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Tuesday extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. Taking to Twitter, the governor prayed for Modi's long and healthy life.

"On the occasion of your auspicious birthday, I wish you the best of luck I pray to almighty that he may keep you healthy, bright and give u a long life so that you can take the country to new heights," he tweeted. Sonowal referred to Modi as the "architect of New India" whose leadership has shattered enemies.

"I join millions in wishing a very happy birthday to PM @narendramodi ji. The architect of #NewIndia, Modi ji's leadership has put India's assertive footprint in the global arena & shattered our enemies. We're honoured to be a part of this great transformation," he posted on Twitter. In another tweet, Sonowal urged people create awareness on plastic pollution and water conservation.

Modi, during the recent G7 summit in France, had highlighted India's large-scale efforts towards eliminating single-use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future. "As we extend heartfelt wishes to our beloved Prime Minister, I urge the people of Assam to observe the SevaSaptah by offering service to the needy, creating awareness on plastic pollution and water conservation," the CM said.

Hailing Modi as the "finest son of Maa Bharti", Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished the prime minister on the occasion. "To the architect of #NewIndia; one who inspired #SwachhBharat & #AyushmanBharat; one who earned #SabkaVishwas; & who created #JanDhan - Sri Narendra Damodardas Modi - Heartiest greetings on your birthday. You are the finest son of Maa Bharati," Sarma, who is also the convener of North- East Democratic Alliance, tweeted..

