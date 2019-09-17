Pence says attacks against U.S. allies and global energy supply will fail

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States was evaluating evidence on the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was traveling to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Pence said in a speech at the Heritage Institute think tank. If Iran conducted Saturday's attacks to pressure President Donald Trump to back off his sanctions regime against Tehran, they will fail, Pence said.

