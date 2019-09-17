International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says not looking to meet Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. meeting

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019 23:38 IST
Trump says not looking to meet Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. meeting

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations meeting at the end of the month.

He said he would prefer not to meet but that he did not rule it out. Rouhani said on Monday he would not meet Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019