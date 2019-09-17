Trump says not looking to meet Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. meeting

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations meeting at the end of the month.

He said he would prefer not to meet but that he did not rule it out. Rouhani said on Monday he would not meet Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

