Palestinians ready for dialogue with any future Israeli leader: Foreign Minister

PTI Oslo
Updated: 19-09-2019 00:07 IST
The Palestinians are prepared to engage in dialogue with any future Israeli leader, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said Wednesday in Oslo, the day after general elections in Israel.

"Whoever will be able to form a government, we are ready to sit with him or her in order to restart the negotiations," al-Maliki told reporters after the elections ended in a tie between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz.

COUNTRY : Norway
