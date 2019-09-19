Canada Conservative leader says Trudeau brown face picture shows he's unfit to govern

Canadian Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said his Liberal rival in the upcoming election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is unfit to govern the country after a 2001 picture emerged showing him dressed in brown face. "I was extremely shocked and disappointed when I learned of Justin Trudeau's actions this evening," Scheer told reporters in comments broadcast live from an airport in Quebec where he is campaigning for the Oct. 21 national election.

"Wearing brown face is an act of open mockery and racism. What Canadians saw this evening is someone with a complete lack of judgment and integrity and someone who's not fit to govern this country." Trudeau apologized on Wednesday, saying he should have known better and was deeply sorry.

