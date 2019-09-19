People News Roundup: Stand up to Beijing, Hong Kong singer tells U.S. lawmakers, cos

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Stand up to Beijing, Hong Kong singer tells U.S. lawmakers, companies

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho wants U.S. lawmakers and companies to criticize Beijing's actions in Hong Kong, to help change the Chinese Communist Party's behavior. Ho told Reuters on Monday that Beijing was using its power and influence to quash dissent around the world, and urged businesses who invest in China and Hong Kong, a former British colony, to robustly support human rights and democracy.

U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, a 'founding mother' of National Public Radio, dead at 75

U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, regarded by National Public Radio as one of its "founding mothers" and a prominent political commentator on ABC News, died on Tuesday at 75 at her Washington home from complications of breast cancer, her family said. Roberts worked in radio as a foreign correspondent for CBS and a congressional correspondent for NPR in the 1970s. She went on to become ABC's chief congressional analyst.

