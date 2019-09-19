Rajnath Singh makes history by becoming first Raksha Mantri to fly LCA Tejas

Shri Rajnath Singh has scripted history by becoming the first Raksha Mantri to fly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas'. Shri Rajnath Singh undertook 30-minute sortie in the indigenously-built multi-role fighter aircraft with Air Vice Marshall Narmdeshwar Tiwari, at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru this morning.

Raksha Mantri described his experience of flying the fourth-generation aircraft as 'thrilling and special'. Congratulating HAL, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for building the multi-role fighter aircraft, Shri Rajnath Singh said demand has been received for 'Tejas' from different countries. He expressed pride that India has reached a stage where fighter aircraft and arms & ammunition can be exported to the world.

Raksha Mantri also praised the Indian Air Force as well as Army & Navy for their professionalism, courage, and bravery. "I am proud of the soldiers of our Armed Forces", he said.

Air Vice Marshall Narmdeshwar Tiwari said Raksha Mantri even controlled 'Tejas' in the air for some time and was shown the Avionics and Sophisticated Systems onboard the aircraft. He said, "Shri Rajnath Singh was very happy with the quality and smoothness of the aircraft".

Earlier, Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed about the functioning of the 'Tejas' by senior officials of Air Force.

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO; Shri R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL and other senior officials of DRDO and HAL were present on the occasion.

Tejas is a multi-role fighter with several critical capabilities. It is meant to strengthen India's air defense capabilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)