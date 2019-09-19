Delhi L-G administers oath to NDMC members

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday administered the oath of faith and allegiance to the Constitution to the members of the New Delhi Municipal Council, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, according to a statement. The council has been reconstituted on the basis of a notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it said.

Among the members who have been administrated the oath are Delhi Cantonment Board MLA Surender Singh, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, MHA Additional Secretary (UT) Govind Mohan, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Joint Secretary Nandita Gupta and Delhi Urban Development Secretary Manisha Saxena. Kejriwal and Lekhi have been nominated as members of the council. The chief secretary has also been nominated as chairperson and member of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)