EU executive says Britain sent in "papers" with Brexit ideas

Britain has submitted some proposals in writing of how it would like the stalled Brexit deal to be amended, a spokeswoman for the European Union's executive Commission said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. "We have received documents from the UK and on this basis, we will have a technical discussion today and tomorrow on some aspects of customs, manufactured goods, and sanitary and phytosanitary rules," said Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva.

UK Supreme Court hears attack on PM Johnson from ex-leader Major

Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit will come under attack in Britain's Supreme Court on Thursday from one of his predecessors as prime minister and Conservative Party leader, John Major. The court began hearing a third and final day of legal arguments on whether the suspension or prorogation, was unlawful. A lawyer representing Major was due to speak against Johnson later in the morning.

U.S. and Gulf allies discuss response to Saudi oil attack

The United States was discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities they blame on Iran and which U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as an act of war on the kingdom. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a cautious note, saying there were many options short of war with Iran, which denies involvement in the Sept. 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output. He ordered increased sanctions on Tehran.

U.S. drone strike kills 30 pine nut farm workers in Afghanistan

A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State (IS) hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 30 civilians resting after a day's labor in the fields, officials said on Thursday. The attack on Wednesday night also injured another 40 people after accidentally targeting farmers and laborers who had just finished collecting pine nuts at Wazir Tangi in eastern Nangarhar province, three Afghan officials told Reuters.

Netanyahu urges rival Gantz to form unity government with him

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday there was no chance he could form a right-wing government after Israel's deadlocked election and called on his main rival, centrist Benny Gantz, to join him in a broad, unity coalition. There was no immediate response from a spokeswoman for Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party.

No loudhailers, umbrellas allowed at talks with Hong Kong leader

The Hong Kong government on Thursday set the rules for an open dialogue between leader Carrie Lam and the public next week, telling those taking part to be "orderly" and not bring along loudhailers, bunting or umbrellas. Next Thursday's talks in the Chinese-ruled city, the scene of more than three months of sometimes violent anti-government protests, will be open to 150 people who must apply online.

Ex-Tepco bosses cleared over Fukushima nuclear disaster

A Tokyo court cleared on Thursday three former Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) executives of negligence for the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the only criminal case to arise out of the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986. Former Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and one-time executives Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro were all found not guilty by the Tokyo District Court. Dressed in dark suits and ties, the defendants sat in silence as Presiding Judge Kenichi Nagafuchi read the judgment.

Sick and elderly: Some EU nationals struggle to prove UK residency ahead of Brexit

Sonja Brain, 84, is losing her sight and bed-bound in hospital after a cancerous tumor was removed from her spine. But she has another problem: proving she has the right to stay in the United Kingdom after Brexit. Brain, a Dutch national who moved to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands 59 years ago, has a British husband, four British children, six British grandchildren, and has lived in the same house in Wales for the last three decades.

Canada's Trudeau apologizes for dressing up in brown face, election chances could suffer

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for wearing brown face make-up in 2001 after an embarrassing picture emerged less than five weeks before an election in which he faces a tough fight. The image of a 29-year-old Trudeau with his face in dark make-up is a major challenge for a leader who often speaks about the need to fight racial discrimination and who has three prominent ministers of Indian descent in his cabinet.

Newsmaker: The anti-Netanyahu? Ex-general Gantz poised for top office

Benny Gantz has little of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's worldly polish or flair as a showy ideologue - and that may be exactly why so many weary Israelis want the ex-general in the top office. A towering and laid-back former military chief, Gantz appears to have edged out the conservative Netanyahu in a Tuesday election, but not enough to win a governing center-left majority in parliament led by his Blue and White party.

