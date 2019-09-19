SAD to go solo in Haryana polls if talks on seat sharing with BJP fail

The Shiromani Akali Dal here on Thursday said it would go solo in the Haryana assembly elections if seat-sharing talks with the BJP failed. "The two parties share old ties. We fought the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana together. Though we did not contest on any of the seats, we supported the BJP," said SAD general secretary in-charge for Haryana Balwinder Singh Bhunder.

He said at that time, the BJP had "promised" to give some seats to them during the Vidhan Sabha polls. "The negotiations on seat sharing are on. But if these fail to any bear fruit and the BJP decides not to make much adjustment to accommodate us, then we will contest the assembly polls on our own without entering into a tie-up with any other party," he said.

The SAD had decided to hold a workers' meeting at Kurukshetra on September 22 and will also interview candidates interested in contesting the elections. A screening committee headed by Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder has been formed for it.

All aspirants have been asked to submit their applications by September 22. Another panel headed by Bhunder has been tasked with holding negotiations with the BJP on the seat-sharing formula.

The members of the committee for the Haryana elections campaign are Prem Singh Chandumajra and Surjit Singh Rakhra. The committee will prepare the party's election campaign strategy.

BJP leaders from Haryana say any decision on seat sharing will be taken by the party's central leadership. "We are hopeful of a positive outcome as the BJP is an old ally. However, we are prepared to contest on our own if things don't materialise," Bhunder said.

Polls in Haryana are due next month. The ruling BJP has set a target of winning 75 plus seats in the 90-member assembly.

The BJP had come to power in Haryana in 2014 for the first time.

