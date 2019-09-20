Trump says he likes a Republican drug bill after Democratic alternative unveiled

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he likes a Republican senator's drug pricing bill "very much" after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation letting the government negotiate lower prices for costly prescription drugs.

"I like Sen. Grassley's drug pricing bill very much, and it's great to see Speaker Pelosi's bill today. Let's get it done in a bipartisan way!" Trump said on Twitter.

