Following are the highlights at 1230 hours:

NATION

DEL13 UP-LD CHINMAYANAND Former Union minister Chinmayanand, accused of rape, arrested

Shahjahanpur: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, was arrested on Friday, his counsel said.

MDS1 KL-PRIEST-MOLESTATION 70-year old Catholic priest in Kerala accused of molesting minors

Kochi: A 70-year old Catholic priest allegedly molested three minor girls when they visited him to seek blessings at his church office in Chendamangalam in Ernakulam district last month, the police said on Friday.

BUSINESS

DEL26 BIZ-FM-2NDLD TAX RELIEF Mini-Budget after Budget: Govt slashes corp tax rates to boost economy, investments

Panaji: The government on Friday slashed the income tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

DEL24 BIZ-STOCKS-FM Sensex zooms over 1,300 pts on FM's tax booster

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 1300 points in morning session on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the ailing economy.

FOREIGN

FGN11 UN-INDOPAK-LD KASHMIR India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

New York: India will soar high if Pakistan "stoops low" by raising the Kashmir issue at a high-level UN General Assembly session here next week, India's top envoy to the United Nations has asserted, warning that Islamabad may mainstream "hate speech" after normalising terrorism in the past.

FGN9 UN-GUTERRES-KASHMIR UN chief could discuss Kashmir issue at UNGA: UN spokesman

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is likely to use the opportunity of discussions during the high-level UN General Assembly session that begins here next week to raise the Kashmir issue, the UN chief's spokesperson has said.

LEGAL

LGD8 SC-KASHMIR HC Report received from J&K HC CJ does not support claims on inability to access court there, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it has received a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court and claims that people are unable to access the court there are not supported.

LGD11 SC-CASTE DISCRIMINATION SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who had allegedly committed suicide following alleged caste-based discrimination, seeking to end such bias in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

