Indonesia president orders delay in vote on criticised criminal code

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday ordered a delay in a vote by parliament on revisions to the country's criminal code, which has been criticized by rights groups as an assault on basic freedoms. "I have ordered the law and human rights minister to convey this decision to parliament, to delay the confirmation of the criminal code bill," he told a televised news conference, adding he had decided it needed further review after taking into account input from various groups who objected to parts of the bill.

The parliament was due to vote on the revisions on Tuesday, which included revisions to criminalize consensual sex outside marriage and to apply penalties for insulting the president's dignity..

