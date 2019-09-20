HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL48 UP-4THLD CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand arrested on charges of rape: Police

Shahjahanpur: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a law student and sent to 14 days judicial custody by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said.

DEL39 BIZ-TAX RELIEF PM Corporate tax cut historic: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed as "historic" the cut in corporate tax rates and asserted that economic announcements made in the last few weeks show that his government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business.

DEL51 RAHUL-PM-US Amazed at what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump ahead of 'HowdyModi': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is amazed at what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to do for a stock market bump ahead of his 'HowdyModi' event in Houston, which he termed as the world's most expensive event ever.

EL32 JK-SITUATION Fresh restrictions in Kashmir Valley in view of Friday prayers

Srinagar: Fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir on Friday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of congregational prayers, officials said.

CAL15 BH-SHAHNAWAZ-NRC India is not a dharamshala, says Shahnawaz Hussain defending NRC

Madhepura (Bihar): Defending the National Register of Citizens which has been published in Assam and which Union Home Minister Amit Shah has proposed to introduce throughout the country, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Husain on Friday said India was "not a dharamshala".

BOM5 MH-PAK-IAF CHIEF Pak always underestimated our national leadership: IAF chief

Mumbai: Pakistan always underestimated India's national leadership and they did the same during the Balakot air strikes, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa said here on Friday.

CAL10 BH-LD NITISH No rift within NDA, we will return to power in Bihar in 2020 with over 200 seats: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday categorically dismissed any rift within the alliance and predicted that the NDA will win more than 200 seats in the next year Assembly election.

BOM7 MH-IAF CHIEF-ABHINANDAN IAF chief hails national leadership for Abhinandan's quick release

Mumbai: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday credited the national leadership for getting back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in record time after his capture by Pakistan during military confrontation in February.

LEGAL

LGD24 SC-AYODHYA LD TIMING SC to hear Ayodhya case for an hour more on next Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it would sit for an extra hour next Monday to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case.

LGD14 SC-LD CASTE DISCRIMINATION SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who had allegedly committed suicide following alleged caste-based discrimination, seeking to end such bias in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

LGD21 DL-HC-LD SHIVAKUMAR HC to hear on Sep 26 Shivakumar's plea seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said it would hear on September 26 the plea by Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar seeking copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

LGD19 DL-COURT-CHOPPER-MICHEL Chopper scam: Delhi court allows CBI to question Christian Michel in Tihar jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in Tihar Central Jail where he is lodged.

FOREIGN

FGN15 UN-GUTERRES-LD KASHMIR UN chief may raise Kashmir issue during UNGA discussions: Spokesperson

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is likely to raise the Kashmir issue and the human rights situation in the Valley during discussions at the high-level UN General Assembly session that begins here next week, his spokesperson has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN11 UN-INDOPAK-LD KASHMIR India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

New York: India will soar high if Pakistan "stoops low" by raising the Kashmir issue at a high-level UN General Assembly session here next week, India's top envoy to the United Nations has asserted, warning that Islamabad may mainstream "hate speech" after normalising terrorism in the past. By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 UK-AMBEDKAR HOUSE UK Govt steps in to rule over Ambedkar memorial closure in UK

London: The UK government on Friday stepped in to decide the future of Ambedkar House in north London, threatened with closure due to an alleged breach of local planning rules. By Aditi Khanna

FGN14 US-LD SHOOTING One killed, five injured in shooting in US: police

Washington: At least one person was killed and five others were injured when two men armed with an "AK-style" rifle opened fire on a street not far from the White House, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)