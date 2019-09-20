BJP is anti-women party: AAP

A day after a BJP leader was seen slapping his wife at the party's Delhi office, the AAP on Friday slammed the saffron party over the incident and termed it an anti-women party. AAP spokesperson Atishi was referring to the incident where Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district president Azad Singh was seen in a video slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office.

"In Delhi, the responsibility to ensure the safety of women is with the Delhi Police which is under the Home Ministry of BJP-led Centre. Now if BJP cannot ensure the safety of a woman inside the party office how can they ensure the safety of women of Delhi?" Atishi asked. Sarita Chaudhury is an empowered woman and elected by the people of Delhi. She is also the Delhi BJP chief of the Beti Bachao Beti Padao unit, Atishi said.

"When a woman like her is not safe in the BJP office then how the BJP government will ensure the safety of women of Delhi? In Delhi, the BJP has only one responsibility which is maintaining the law and order where they have failed miserably. Today, we saw how a couple was robbed in broad daylight at Cannaught Place," she said. The AAP leader said that it would be clear to everyone after this incident that the BJP is unable to assure the safety of Delhi's women and people should not depend on them because it is an anti-women party.

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said BJP should set an example by immediately throwing such people out of the party.

