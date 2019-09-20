International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China's Xi condemns oil attacks, urges restraint in call with Saudi king: Xinhua

PTI Beijing
Updated: 20-09-2019 21:35 IST
China's Xi condemns oil attacks, urges restraint in call with Saudi king: Xinhua

Beijing, Sep 20 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday condemned weekend strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, state media reported, with tensions in the Gulf region soaring after Washington blamed the attacks on Iran.

Xi made the comments during phone talks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and called "on relevant parties to refrain from from taking any actions that may escalate tensions in the region", Xinhua added. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019