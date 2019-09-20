China's Xi condemns oil attacks, urges restraint in call with Saudi king: Xinhua

Beijing, Sep 20 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday condemned weekend strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, state media reported, with tensions in the Gulf region soaring after Washington blamed the attacks on Iran.

Xi made the comments during phone talks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and called "on relevant parties to refrain from from taking any actions that may escalate tensions in the region", Xinhua added. (AFP) IND

