Trump expects Iran sanctions to work; military option would work but should never have to use

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 22:35 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected sanctions to "work" on Iran and that he preferred that strategy to military action.

"I think the sanctions work," Trump said during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison. "The military would work. That's a very severe form of winning."

COUNTRY : United States
