Trump expects Iran sanctions to work; military option would work but should never have to use

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected sanctions to "work" on Iran and that he preferred that strategy to military action.

"I think the sanctions work," Trump said during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison. "The military would work. That's a very severe form of winning."

