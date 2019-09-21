Bypoll to one Assembly seat in Meghalaya to be held on Oct 21

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the by-election to the Shella Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district will be held on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, F R Kharkongor, said.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated following the demise of sitting Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy in July, Kharkongor said. The notification for the by-election will be issued on September 23 and the nomination process will begin the same day.

The last date of filing of nominations is September 30, the CEO said, adding, the scrutiny nomination papers will be held on October 1. Kharkongor also said that the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 3.

Elections to the 59-member Meghalaya Assembly were held in 2018. The October 21 by-election will be third since last year.

The first by-election in the current Assembly was held for the Ampati seat in 2018. Another by-election was held for the Ranikor Assembly seat after Congress MLA Martin M Danggo quit the Assembly.

Backed by the BJP and with the support of the regional parties, the National People's Party (NPP) is currently leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government. The Election Commission on Saturday announced that bypolls to 64 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be on October 24, .PTI JOP SBN SBN.

