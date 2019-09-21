World News Roundup: Inspired by Greta Thunberg, worldwide protest demands climate action

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defenses after attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia's air and missile defenses after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil facilities, which Washington has squarely blamed on Iran. The Pentagon said the deployment would involve a moderate number of troops - not numbering thousands - and would be primarily defensive in nature. It also detailed plans to expedite delivery of military equipment to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. and Gulf allies discuss response to Saudi oil attack

The United States was discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities they blame on Iran and which U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as an act of war on the kingdom. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a cautious note, saying there were many options short of war with Iran, which denies involvement in the Sept. 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output. He ordered increased sanctions on Tehran.

Battered Trudeau gets brief reprieve amid Canada blackface scandal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his first day out of the spotlight on Saturday after being hammered for images showing him in blackface, which have threatened to derail his re-election campaign. Trudeau, 47, was in eastern Canada when pictures first emerged on Wednesday showing him in brown makeup at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party when he was a 29-year-old teacher. He held a hasty press conference on his plane and apologized, ashen-faced, before traveling to other western cities where the scandal dominated questions.

UK Labour deputy leader says Brexit stance behind effort to oust him

The deputy leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Saturday that his stance on Brexit, where he backs a second referendum before a parliamentary election, unlike leader Jeremy Corbyn, is behind efforts by some in the party to remove him. Jon Lansman, the founder of the left-wing grassroots movement Momentum, has proposed a motion to abolish the post of deputy leader, currently held by Tom Watson, according to two-party officials.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas after protesters throw petrol bombs

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters on Saturday after pro-China groups pulled down some of the "Lennon Walls" of anti-government messages posted in the Chinese-ruled city in more than three months of unrest. The first volley was fired when protesters hurled two petrol bombs toward an approaching police line.

Israel's Netanyahu clings to power as coalition talks loom

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced Israeli media headlines on Friday suggesting power is slipping from his grasp after an election in which he trails his main rival with nearly all votes counted. The right-wing leader failed on Tuesday, for the second time in five months, to secure a clear election victory and the centrist Blue and White party led by ex-armed forces chief Benny Gantz rebuffed his calls to join a unity government on Thursday.

At U.N., Trump to tout leadership as U.S. seeks to tackle Iran and China

U.S. President Donald Trump will tout U.S. leadership and a collective approach to challenges while at the United Nations next week, said a senior administration official on Friday, as Washington seeks to use the gathering of world leaders to build support to take on Iran and call out China over rights abuses. While Trump has questioned the value of the United Nations and scorned the importance of multilateralism as he focuses on an "America First" agenda, he will return for a third time to push religious freedom on Monday, address the General Assembly on Tuesday and discuss Venezuela on Wednesday.

French police tussle with 'yellow vests' in Paris

French police fired tear gas and made dozens of arrests on Saturday as they dispersed groups of "yellow vest" protesters attempting to stage unauthorized rallies in central Paris. The government deployed a massive police presence as it feared yellow-vest supporters would take advantage of authorized protests over climate change and pension reform to cause disruption in the French capital.

Inspired by Greta Thunberg, worldwide protest demands climate action

Millions of young people flooded the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand political leaders take urgent steps to stop climate change, uniting in a worldwide protest inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Alarmed by images of the Greenland ice sheets melting and the Amazon rain forests burning, students and workers abandoned schools, shops, and offices in nearly every corner of the globe, aiming to stop what they see as a looming environmental catastrophe.

After 'Howdy Modi,' Trump and India's PM could sign trade deal

The United States and India are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal that U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sign at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September, people familiar with the talks said A deal between the world's most populous democracies would be a welcome victory for Trump, whose administration has made little headway negotiating an end to its prolonged trade war with China. Trump is also expected to sign a deal with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week that lowers Japanese farm tariffs.

