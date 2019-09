Boris Johnson heads to UN, urging world to see beyond Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to the United Nations General Assembly in New York to argue that post-Brexit Britain will be a dynamic world power taking the lead on tackling climate change and an unstable Middle East. But Johnson will be dogged by Brexit throughout the three-day trip. He will hold talks with European Union leaders as he tries to persuade the bloc to give him a new withdrawal agreement.

The EU says Britain hasn't come up with workable solutions to the two sides' big differences. Johnson is also set to meet President Donald Trump, hoping to make progress toward a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

Meanwhile, he is awaiting a ruling from Britain's Supreme Court that could derail his Brexit plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)