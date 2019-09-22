Karnataka: Byrathi Suresh behind death of Siddaramaiah's son, says MTB Nagaraj

Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh was the reason behind the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Rakesh, who passed away in 2016, alleged Congress leader and disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj on Sunday. "Byrathi Suresh was the reason behind the death of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Rakesh. Rakesh was very healthy and he was very close to Suresh, who made him lose his life by destroying his health," Nagaraj told reporters here.

Byrathi Suresh, the Congress MLA from Hebbal constituency in Karnataka, is considered to be a close aide of Siddaramaiah and is one of the wealthiest leaders from the state. Further attacking Suresh, Nagaraj said: "I do not need to learn politics from Byrathi Suresh. I know how he made his money. Better he keeps quite. He is still a child in politics."

MTB Nagaraj, a disqualified MLA, was very much close to Sidharamaiah. After coming in contact with the BJP, he was flown to Mumbai and later he was disqualified by then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar along with 16 others. Kumar disqualified them after stating that they have "incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (Anti-Defection Law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023." (ANI)

