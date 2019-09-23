International Development News
Asked if he will quit if he loses Supreme Court case, UK's Johnson declines to say

Reuters London
Updated: 23-09-2019 22:31 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declined to say if he would resign if Britain's top court rules on Tuesday that his decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

Johnson has suspended parliament, a move his opponents said was made to stop it from blocking his Brexit plans. He has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal, a stance opposed by a majority of lawmakers.

Asked if he would resign if the Supreme Court rules against the government, Johnson told the BBC: "I'm going to wait and see what the judgment is."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
