U.S. likely to move some troops to Poland from elsewhere in Europe

The United States will likely move some troops to Poland from elsewhere in Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday as he and Polish President Andrzej Duda met.

Trump also said Poland would build facilities to house U.S. troops under a declaration signed by American and Polish officials on Monday, that Poland qualifies for U.S. visa waivers and that he will reschedule a postponed trip to Poland "fairly soon."

