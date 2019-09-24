International Development News
Trump in U.N. speech attacks policies of 'open border activists' as evil

Reuters New York
Updated: 24-09-2019 20:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the policies pushed by what he termed as "open border activists" were hurting the very people they supposedly aim to help, as he called illegal immigration one of the world's must crucial challenges.

"Today I have a message for those open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: your policies are not just. Your policies are cruel and evil," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly.

"You are empowering criminal organizations that prey on innocent men, women and children. You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives, wellbeing and countless innocent people," he said. "When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity."

COUNTRY : United States
