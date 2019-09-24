International Development News
DUP deputy leader concedes it's possible that UK will not leave EU on Oct 31

Reuters
Updated: 24-09-2019 21:23 IST
DUP deputy leader concedes it's possible that UK will not leave EU on Oct 31

The deputy leader of the Northern Irish party that supports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's minority government on Tuesday said the supreme Court ruling must be respected and accepted it is possible the UK may not leave the European Union on Oct 31.

Nigel Dodds told broadcaster RTE he believes the court ruling, and what he called "the shenanigans" in the House of Commons had weakened Boris Johnson's hand in negotiations.

