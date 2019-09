U.K.'s Johnson says he will respect court's decision on suspending parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would respect a UK court's decision that he had unlawfully suspended parliament but pledged to move on with Brexit despite the ruling.

Johnson, asked about critics' calls for him to resign for misleading the Queen over the issue, said he disagreed with the court decision. U.S. President Donald Trump, sitting next to Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, praised the British leader, said Brexit had to get done, and predicted the United States and Britain could quadruple their trade.

Also Read: Indian-origin anti-Brexit campaigner's case against Boris Johnson in UK top court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)