Britain's Johnson, in talks with Iran's Rouhani, urges release of imprisoned dual nationals

Reuters New York
Updated: 25-09-2019 06:34 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals imprisoned in Iran during a meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in New York on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Johnson also "raised our deep concern about Iran's destabilising activity in the region, including the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, and insisted this must stop," the spokesperson said. He stressed support for the Iran nuclear deal and the need for dialogue, "including on a comprehensive successor deal."

COUNTRY : United States
