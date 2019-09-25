International Development News
Trump calls impeachment inquiry a 'disgraceful thing'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 20:38 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives "a disgraceful thing" and denied he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the call at the heart of the inquiry.

"It's the single greatest witch hunt in American history," Trump told reporters in New York. "It's a disgraceful thing."

COUNTRY : United States
