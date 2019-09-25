Vice Prez Naidu to inaugurate global summit on spirituality in Rajasthan

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate a four-day global summit cum expo on 'Spirituality for unity, peace and prosperity' being organised by Brahma Kumaris in Rajasthan's Sirohi city on September 28. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will deliver the summit's valedictory address on October 1, the event's organising secretary Mruthyunjay said here on Wednesday.

"The summit aims to disseminate and promote knowledge and experience on the intimate connection between one's consciousness, thoughts and actions, and their impact on the world," he said. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Som Parkash and others will also address different sessions during the summit, Mruthyunjay said.

He said artistes from Russia, China, Japan and India will perform during the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)