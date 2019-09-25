International Development News
Schumer calls for Senate intelligence panel to probe Trump's handling of Ukraine

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 23:05 IST
The U.S. Senate intelligence panel should probe President Donald Trump's handling of Ukraine, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday following the release of a memo outlining Trump's July call with the Ukrainian president.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, said the memo - which showed Trump asking Kiev to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden - raised a number of questions that Republicans should also want to be answered. The Senate committee, led by Republican Senator Richard Burr, conducted a largely bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

COUNTRY : United States
