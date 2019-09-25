Schumer calls for Senate intelligence panel to probe Trump's handling of Ukraine

The U.S. Senate intelligence panel should probe President Donald Trump's handling of Ukraine, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday following the release of a memo outlining Trump's July call with the Ukrainian president.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, said the memo - which showed Trump asking Kiev to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden - raised a number of questions that Republicans should also want to be answered. The Senate committee, led by Republican Senator Richard Burr, conducted a largely bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

