PTI Jaipur
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:48 IST
BJP, RLP announce tie-up for upcoming Rajasthan bypolls

The BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Thursday announced their tie-up in Rajasthan for the upcoming assembly bypolls. The RLP will contest from Khivsar and the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest from Mandawa, RLP convener and MP Hanuman Beniwal said.

Both the parties held a joint press conference on Thursday to announce their alliance in the bypolls. Beniwal said both the parties will win the seats with historic margins and the Congress will be wiped out in the bypolls.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is busy in getting his son elected as Rajasthan Cricket Academy president and it seems that bureaucracy is running the state. Law and order situation is deteriorating," he claimed. Khivsar and Mandawa seats were vacated after Beniwal and Narendra Kumar were elected MPs from Nagaur and Jhujhunu seats, respectively.

COUNTRY : India
