Congress likely to give tickets to all 17 sitting MLAs in Haryana

The election committee of the Haryana Congress held a meeting here on Thursday and learnt to have decided that the party's 17 sitting MLAs in the state will be given tickets in the upcoming assembly polls. Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar did not attend the meeting.

Sources close to him said at the time of the election committee meeting, Tanwar was involved in another meeting of the state-level IT cell. Sources said it was also agreed that the youth and women would be given adequate representation and efforts would be made to include people from all sections of society.

"It was agreed that all sitting MLAs would be given tickets," a leader who was present at the election panel meeting said. The assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21 while the counting will take place on October 24.

The election committee, with Congress' Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja as chairperson, includes former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhary, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ajay Singh Yadav and Deepinder Hooda.

