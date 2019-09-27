AISA members protest over slowdown outside Finance Ministry with Economics books

Members of the Left-backed AISA on Friday protested outside the Finance Ministry here on Friday with Economics books in hands, against the "failure" of the government's economic policies. The All India Students' Association members marched to the ministry, but were stopped outside, and demanded they be allowed to "gift" the books to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"AISA students protest outside the Finance Ministry to demand End to Job Loss and Economic Crisis! Students were not allowed to meet Madam FM so we handed our gift of economics books to Delhi Police officer so he could handover it on our behalf, " AISA's Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur tweeted. She said the country's economy is going through its worst crisis.

The GDP growth has officially come down to five per cent and people are facing massive job loss, she said. "However rather than recognising and acting BJP government and its ministers are in a denial mode. We are giving economics books to the Finance Minister to remind her that she is not doing anything to prevent massive job loss and is instead appeasing the corporates," she said.

