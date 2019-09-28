Ruby R Manoharan named Cong candidate for Nanguneri Assembly seat bypoll

The Congress on Friday named Ruby R Manoharan as its candidate for the October 21 bypoll to the Nanguneri Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The bypoll was necessitated after H Vasantha Kumar resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ruby Manoharan for the Nanguneri bypoll," an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release said. Manoharan heads the Ruby Group of Companies.

