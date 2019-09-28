Afghanistan election commission has no contact with some polling centres

Officials with Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) said they have had no contact with 901 of the 4,942 polling centers across the country on Saturday as presidential voting is underway. "We sent materials to 4,942 centers, but we received some reports that only 4,041 centers are open, " said Hawa Alam Nuristani, the head of the IEC, in the capital Kabul.

A second IEC official said they have had no contact with 901 polling centers across the country. It was not clear whether voting had taken place in these 901 centers, or they were forced to shut down by the Taliban.

