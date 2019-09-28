EC asks parties in Haryana to adhere to guidelines during assembly poll campaign

The Election Commission of India has asked political parties in Haryana to follow necessary guidelines to ensure that upcoming assembly elections in the state are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Inder Jeet said with a view to ensure a level playing field, public places like 'maidans' and helipads must be available impartially to all parties and contesting candidates.

No appeal on the basis of caste or communal feelings of the electors and no activity which may aggravate differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities, religious or linguistic groups, should be attempted, he said. He said that during elections, criticism of other political parties and candidates should be restricted only to their policies, programmes, past records, and works.

With this, the right of every individual for peaceful and undisturbed home life should be fully safeguarded, he said in a statement here. The EC official said that local police authorities should be fully informed and necessary permission is taken well in time of the venue and time of the proposed meetings.

The Joint Chief Electoral officer said that the restrictive or prohibitory orders in force, if any, in the place of the proposed meeting should be fully respected. He said that permission must be obtained for use of loudspeakers or any other such facilities for the proposed meetings and police assistance should be taken from the police authorities, in case of any disturbance and untoward incident caused by any person.

Inder Jeet said no official work should be mixed with campaigning or electioneering and no inducement, financial or otherwise, should be offered to the voter.

