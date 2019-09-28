TDP to contest Huzurnagar bypoll in Telangana

The Telugu Desam Party on Saturday decided to contest the bypoll to the Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana, scheduled to be held on October 21. The decision was taken at meetings held here by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with leaders of TDP's Telangana unit, party sources said on Saturday night.

TDP had contested the Telangana assembly elections, held last year, in alliance with the Congress but managed to win only two of the 12 seats it contested. TDP did not field candidates in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy after his election to the Lok Sabha. PTI SJR BN BN.

