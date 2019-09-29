Jhabua bypoll: BJP greenhorn vrs Cong veteran in battle of

The BJP on Sunday fielded Bhanu Bhuria, a political greenhorn, for the October 21 Jhabua assembly bypoll, who will take on the Congress candidate and former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria. Bhanu Bhuria (36), the Jhabua district president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is testing electoral waters for the first time and has been pitched against the seasoned Kantilal Bhuria (68) in the seat reserved for tribals.

"We announced our candidate Bhanu Bhuria for the Jhabua assembly bypoll," state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said. The Congress had already announced its candidate five days ago.

The by-election was necessitated as BJP's G S Damor had resigned as Jhabua MLA after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Ratlam-Jhabua seat earlier this year. The result of the bypoll will be announced on October 24..

