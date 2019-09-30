International Development News
DUP's Foster says Brexit backstop must go to keep peace in N.Ireland

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 30-09-2019 18:55 IST
The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster said on Monday the European Union and Ireland needed to work with the British government to remove the Irish border backstop from the Brexit deal.

Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the governing Conservative Party's annual conference, Foster said the backstop, an insurance policy aimed at avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, must be replaced in order to protect Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.

COUNTRY : Ireland
