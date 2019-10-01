UK PM Johnson to reveal his final Brexit plan as early as Tuesday -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal his final Brexit plan to European Union leaders as early as Tuesday, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/2o0UEtW on Monday.

The plan is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland "economic zone" which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks at the border, the report said.

Also Read: Indian-origin anti-Brexit campaigner's case against Boris Johnson in UK top court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)