UK PM Johnson to reveal his final Brexit plan as early as Tuesday -Telegraph

Reuters London
Updated: 01-10-2019 02:19 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal his final Brexit plan to European Union leaders as early as Tuesday, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/2o0UEtW on Monday.

The plan is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland "economic zone" which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks at the border, the report said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
