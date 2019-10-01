International Development News
Iran parliament speaker welcomes Saudi Crown Prince desire for talks - Al Jazeera

Reuters Tehran
01-10-2019
Iran's parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, said on Tuesday he welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's willingness to resolve issues with Iran through talks.

The Saudi Crown Prince had said he preferred a political resolution rather than a military one to the issues with Iran in an interview with the CBS program "60 Minutes" broadcast on Sunday.

"We welcome Mohammed bin Salman being quoted as saying he wants to resolve issues through talks with Tehran," Al Jazeera quoted Larijani as saying.

