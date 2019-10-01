BJP should first learn about Mahatma Gandhi: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they should stop the lip service about Mahatma Gandhi and should learn about the great man first. "The ruling party in the Centre is talking about Mahatma Gandhi now. However, mere lip service will not help them. They should first learn about Gandhi and then go around talking about him," Gehlot said addressing a gathering at an event in Birla Auditorium.

The event marking Gandhi's ideology and contributions to the nation was organised by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on the eve of the 150 birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The Chief Minister slammed the BJP and said that they never talked about Mahatma Gandhi earlier but now they are trying to spreading his messages.

"Today, democracy is in danger. There are communal forces in the country that do politics in the name of religion. They need to be stopped. They (BJP) do politics hiding behind the army," Gehlot said. Training his gun at the BJP-led Central government, he said: "They are jailing our leaders, the economy is in crisis and unemployment is on the rise in the country."

Apart from Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, party state in-charge Avinash Pandey along with several Rajasthan Congress MLAs and party workers were also present at the event. (ANI)

