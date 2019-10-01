Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

Asserting that India has a non-partisan approach to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Howdy, Modi' rally was merely referring to the phrase 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar' used by the US President's supporters during his 2016 campaign. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-PAK-LD HYPHENATION Jaishankar questions bids to hyphenate India with Pakistan

Washington: The attempts to hyphenate India with Pakistan post Article 370 abrogation are being made by people "over-obsessed" about it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here, questioning how can one country be compared with the other which is one-eighth of its economic size. By Lalit K Jha

FGN43 US-INDIA-LD TRADE Important for larger bilateral relationship to have some 'early results' on trade issues: India, US

Washington: It is important for the larger India-US relationship to have some "early results" to address concerns on the bilateral trade issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo agreed here during a meeting. By Lalit K Jha

FGN40 SA-GANDHI Job offer by Indian-origin businessman in South Africa changed Gandhi's life

Johannesburg: Mahatma Gandhi's sojourn in South Africa and his development of Satyagraha there might never have happened if he was not brought to the country by a local Indian-origin businessman. By Fakir Hassen

FGN10 US-JAISHANKAR-KASHMIR India's stand clear on Kashmir, won't accept third party mediation: Jaishankar

Washington: Categorically rejecting any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India's stand has been clear for decades and the two countries can discuss the issue bilaterally. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 US-INDIA-RUSSIA India defends right to buy Russian arms on US trip

Washington: India's foreign minister on Monday defended his country's right to buy a missile defense system from Russia despite the threat of sanctions from the United States. (AFP)

FGN21 US-SIKH-FUNERAL Preparations on for fitting funeral to Dhaliwal, over USD 600,000 raised for family

Houston: Thousands of Sikh community members are gearing up for a fitting funeral to trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was murdered while on duty in Texas in a gruesome killing that has triggered an outpouring of public grief. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN42 UK-INDIAN-BBC BBC reverses ruling over Indian-origin presenter's Trump comment

London: Amid mounting pressure from leading media personalities in the UK, the BBC reversed a ruling which had partially upheld a complaint against its flagship news show presenter, Naga Munchetty, after she criticised comments made by US President Donald Trump as racist on air. By Aditi Khanna

FGN18 TRUMP-AUS-RUSSIA Trump asked Australia for help discrediting Russia probe

Washington: Donald Trump asked Australia to "assist" in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his presidency, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting Tuesday that he agreed to help.

FGN36 NEPAL-SPEAKER-LD RESIGN Nepal speaker resigns over rape allegation

Kathmandu: The Speaker of Nepal's Parliament resigned on Tuesday over allegation of raping a woman staffer in the federal parliament secretariat.

FGN41 PAK-CHINA-LD IMRAN Imran Khan set to visit China next week

Islamabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week to meet the country's top leadership and also woo Chinese investors, officials sources said. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN38 AFGHAN-POLL-RESULTS With nearly all data in, Afghan turnout at record low

Kabul: Voter participation in last weekend's Afghan presidential election will be much less than a third, the country's Independent Election Commission said Tuesday, marking a record-low turnout. (AFP)

FGN46 CHINA-CPC-2NDLD PARADE No force can stop China from marching forward: President Xi

Beijing: No force can ever stop China from marching forward, President Xi Jinping asserted on Tuesday as he presided over the country's largest parade, flaunting its military might and unity among top leaders, to celebrate the Communist Party's hold on power for 70 years. By K J M Varma IND IND

