Punjab bypolls: Nomination papers of 18 candidates rejected; 36 left in fray

Eighteen nominations were rejected during the scrutiny of papers for the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab, an official said here on Tuesday. Of 54 candidates, nomination papers of 36 were found to be in order, an official spokesman at the office of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer said.

With the rejection of nomination papers of six candidates, now only 10 have been left in the fray in Phagwara. Of 16 nominations in Mukerian, papers of five candidates were rejected.

Four nomination papers were rejected in Dakha and three in Jalalabad, the spokesperson said. Nomination papers of 12 candidates in Dakha and eight in Jalalabad were found to be correct, the spokesperson said.

The last date for the withdrawal of the nomination papers is October 3. He said after the withdrawal process, election symbols would be allotted to the candidates.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats of Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian will be held on October 21. PTI CHS RDK RDK

